Xbox Support Understandably Asks Customer to Hold Due to an Earthquake

As some of you likely know by now, an earthquake hit the Philippines recently, which has unfortunately resulted in the loss of life as well as serious infrastructure damage. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was just west of Manilla and it hit around 5 p.m. local time, just as businesses were closing up shop for the day. One place that was affected is a Microsoft office located in Makati, just south of Manilla. There also happens to be an Xbox Support center, which is who one Redditor was speaking with when the earthquake struck.

Taking to Reddit, user “antde5” shared a screenshot of a conversation they were having with Xbox Support. The support member then asked if the customer could on for “2-3 minutes” as they were “experiencing an earthquake.” The customer proceeded to ask if everything was okay, but apparently there was no response.

The original poster is not wrong, as that is definitely a good enough reason to stop talking. According to Pampanga governor Lilia Pineda, “Almost all concrete electric posts in the villages of Lubao town have fallen down.”

While it may not be considered a major earthquake, it was definitely felt by many after the fact. Speaking with The New York Times, Department of Science and Technology official Renato U. Solidum Jr. said that it was strong enough to produce several aftershocks. There were a total of 17 aftershocks that were picked up by the state seismology institute. Either way, we wish all the best to those affected by this tragic event.

What do you think about this? Do you find it pretty wild and completely understandable to be put on hold due to an earthquake? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

