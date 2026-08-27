GTA 6 Map Size Confirmed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the size of the map that will appear in Grand Theft Auto 6, and as expected, it’s gargantuan. Perhaps more than any other question that has come about over the past few years, Grand Theft Auto fans have wanted to know how much larger GTA 6 will be when compared to GTA 5. And while it was always assumed that the next entry in the iconic open-world series would be much more expansive, it’s potentially going to be larger than many even assumed.

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Speaking to The New York Times, Rockstar told the publication that Grand Theft Auto 6’s map is three times larger than the map found in Red Dead Redemption 2. Given that Grand Theft Auto 5’s world is just a bit bigger than what’s seen in RDR 2, this means that GTA 6 will be between double and triple the size of its last installment.

While this is staggering to hear in its own right, Rockstar stressed that it’s put just as much attention into the internal locations seen throughout Grand Theft Auto 6. This means that the game won’t only be larger in terms of scale, but it will be far more dense and well-detailed than anything else the studio has done before.

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

One of the big things that Rockstar highlighted in its new gameplay presentation for Grand Theft Auto 6 today was its world. Outside of simply spotlighting a handful of different areas that players will be able to visit, the broadcast also showed that there will be an astounding number of side activities to take part in. Jason and Lucia will be able to do things like lift weights, scuba dive, jet ski, or even shoot some hoops during downtime. And, of course, robbing the local gas station or fast food joint is possible as well.

When combining all of these different activities with the scale of GTA 6, it seems like a world that players will be able to get lost within for hundreds of hours. Once GTA Online support comes to the game as well, which isn’t expected until next year, this will only further the amount of time that players will be able to pour into the experience.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally launch at the end of this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. A version for PC is expected to come about at some point down the road, but Rockstar has yet to announce when it might arrive.