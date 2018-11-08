YouTube Restores Controversial ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Suffragette Videos

So yesterday, we reported on the news that a YouTuber uploading videos of a suffragette being beaten and tortured had them removed and his account terminated after it was found that they didn’t meet the channel’s video standards. However, just 24 hours later, it looks like it’s changed its mind.

When the videos (and the channel, hosting by Shirrako Gaming) were taken down the other day, the channel was met with some fierce backlash over censorship from several people on social media. As a result, the company looked into the matter and overturned its decision, not only restoring the channel but also the videos themselves.

Originally, the videos were removed because, according to a YouTube spokeswoman, “YouTube’s community guidelines prohibit among other things, gratuitous violence, nudity, dangerous and illegal activities, and hate speech.” And considering said videos drew a number of controversial comments from members of the community, they felt it was the right decision. At first.

But with the viewer complaints, YouTube apparently changed its mind and restored the videos, although it has put up an age gate of 18 or older so users have to authenticate themselves before watching them.

Ryan Watt, who serves as head of YouTube’s gaming division, noted, “The reviewer will be educated on this outcome and on how to avoid repeating this mistake.”

As a result, the videos have been getting popular traction again, seeing over 1.5 million views. Shirrako himself actually talked about the matter when his channel was deleted the other day, explaining, “You spend the entire games murdering men and no one cares, punch a woman and you get banner, are you out of your mind YouTube”.

Of course, the restoration of the videos have caused a mixed reaction. On the one hand, users are pleased that they’re no longer censored; but there’s also concern amongst a few users regarding not only the tone of the videos, but the toxic community comments that stem from them, including those that “live and breathe” taking out punishment on said suffragettes.

But to be fair, Shirrako Gaming does post some other clips of interest, and not just torture of these particular characters. In fact, one even features a Hitler look-alike getting punched off a cliff.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.