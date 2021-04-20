The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Getting New Statue

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch, so it should come as little surprise that the game is getting another new statue from First 4 Figures. This time around, the company is offering a PVC take on Revali, the winged Champion from the Rito tribe. Pre-orders are now available for the statue, and it will retail for $124.99. However, First 4 Figures is offering a special early bird window, where buyers will be able to get the statue for $10 off. The window is set to close on May 5th.

A link to pre-order the statue can be found in the Tweet embedded below. A video showcasing the statue can be found at the top of this page.

Pre-orders for our The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Revali PVC statue are NOW OPEN! Take advantage of our EARLY BIRD OFFER and save 10 USD by placing your orders before May 5, 2021, 4:00 PM HKT! Don't miss out on this limited-time offer! https://t.co/OoDakuvLS9 pic.twitter.com/tBoNoHQpyZ — First 4 Figures (@First4Figures) April 20, 2021

From the images, this looks like an incredible likeness of the Rito Champion! Revali stands 11" tall, and he can be seen wielding the Great Eagle Bow. The statue's base features a light-up LED Shiekah logo. Each statue is also numbered. Last but not least, it comes with a premium deluxe box alongside an authentication card. The statue is expected to ship Q4 2021.

With a statue of Revali revealed, it seems very likely that Breath of the Wild fans can expect to see the other Champions sometime in the future. The four Champions proved incredible popular in Breath of the Wild and Age of Calamity, inspiring a line of amibo figures, and other merchandise. Mipha, Daruk, and Urbosa can't be too far behind Revali, and Zelda fans will definitely want to have all four together. Which Champion First 4 Figures will reveal next, however, is anyone's guess!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Breath of the Wild? Do you plan on pre-ordering the Revali statue? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!