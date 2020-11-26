New Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Statues Revealed

✖

First 4 Figures has revealed a pair of new statues from the Nintendo Switch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A 10-inch PVC statue of Link is available in both an "Exclusive Edition" and a "Master Edition." The statue of Link is the same in both, but there is one notable difference in the Master Edition: it is accompanied by a 10-inch Zelda statue, as well! Both painted statues feature LED light-up bases with the Shiekah Slate eye logo, and an incredible amount of details straight from the game. The boxes for both editions also double as displays, as well.

A video showcasing the two statues can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The statue of Link features the character prepared to fire an Ancient Arrow from his bow. The statue includes several other details, including his shield, sword and Shiekah Slate. Interestingly enough, both statues bear a bit of resemblance to the Amiibo released by Nintendo, albeit much bigger, and with quite a bit more detail!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, but the announcement of these statues comes just as many fans are getting reacquainted with the characters from that particular Zelda timeline. Last week saw the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which acts as a prequel to Breath of the Wild. Set 100 years in the past, the new game follows Link and Zelda's doomed attempt to stop Calamity Ganon, setting in motion the events leading up to Breath of the Wild.

Pre-orders for both editions are available now at the First 4 Figures website, which can be found right here. The Exclusive Edition retails for $114.99 and the Master Edition retails for $189.99. Fans will want to act sooner, rather than later, however. The Exclusive Edition is limited to 10,000 units, while the Master Edition is limited to 3,000 units.

