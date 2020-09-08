Nintendo Is Bringing Back Four Amiibo For Re-Release Run

Nintendo has announced a new print run for four Amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series: Daruk, Urbosa, Mipha, and Revali, also known as the Champions. The Amiibo will re-release on November 20th, the same day that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to appear on Nintendo Switch (pre-orders for all four Amiibo are live here at Best Buy for $15.99 each). The figures originally released shortly after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but have been harder to come by more recently. Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have yet to announce whether the Amiibo will be compatible with Age of Calamity, but given the timing, it certainly seems like a safe bet!

Amiibo for the four Champions: Daruk, Urbosa, Mipha, and Revali will be relaunching alongside #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity on 11/20! pic.twitter.com/eGynZdKfSA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 8, 2020

The four Champion Amiibo were originally released both individually, and as a set, but it looks like the figures will only be released separately, this time. When used with Breath of the Wild, the Amiibo each unlocked an exclusive piece of headgear in the game. Each piece of headgear was based on the Divine Beast that the Champion piloted.

Daruk, Urbosa, Mipha, and Revali will all appear as playable characters in Age of Calamity. The game will take place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, and will detail the rise of Calamity Ganon. In Breath of the Wild, the four Champions appear as spirits, as they were killed in battle. As such, it seems that Age of Calamity will have a tragic arc for these characters. Fortunately for fans, they'll be immortalized in plastic!

It certainly seems like a good time for fans of Amiibo! In addition to the re-release of the four Champions, two new Amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. line will release this year: Hero and Joker. The two figures will release on October 2nd. Last but not least, Nintendo announced a pair of Amiibo based on Cat Mario and Cat Peach set to release alongside Super Mario 3D World on February 12th. After nearly six years on the market, it seems that Nintendo is committed to keeping the line going strong.

Are you excited to see these four Amiibo return? Are you hoping to see the figures compatible with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.