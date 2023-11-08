Zelda Fans Think Tom Holland Will Play Link in the Movie
Will Sony's go-to guy play Link in The Legend of Zelda?
Today, Nintendo shocked fans with the announcement of a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda franchise. The movie is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony, with Sony handling theatrical distribution for the film. Naturally, fans have already started to speculate about who will end up playing Link, with many guessing that the role will be played by actor Tom Holland. Holland has been closely associated with Sony since playing Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films, while also portraying Nathan Drake in the company's adaptation of Uncharted.
It will likely be some time before we get any kind of casting announcements, but today's reveal has been met with a mix of excitement and dread. Zelda is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all-time, and it's going to be very difficult for a studio to get right. Video games like A Link to the Past, Ocarina of Time, and Breath of the Wild hold a special place in the hearts of gamers all over the world. Whoever does get cast in the lead role will have the unenviable task of bringing a classic character to life, and one that speaks even less than Mario does!
While fans are clearly skeptical and dreading the worst, the same could be said for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made more than $1 billion at the box office. We don't know if Holland really will end up playing Link, but Chris Pratt managed to do an impressive job with Mario. Hopefully whoever does get cast in the role will be able to pull it off.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Zelda movie!
Some people would be into it...
Miyamoto
Miyamoto please reach out to Tom Holland
Miyamoto please get Tom Holland to play the role of Link in the new Zelda movie please
Miyamoto I’m asking you
Please Miyamato pic.twitter.com/nmPWg8juW9— ☆~MickBro~☆ (@MickbroEthan) November 7, 2023
...but not everyone is feeling it.
TOM HOLLAND DONT COME ANYWHERE NEAR ZELDA— 𝚃⃫𝚊⃫𝚣⃫𝚖⃫𝚒⃫𝚗⃫ (@Tazmin98) November 7, 2023
There have been a lot of Timothee Chalamet guesses, as well.
Ok here’s a better list of my cast predictions for the Zelda film
Link:
Either Tom Holland or Timothee Chalamet
Zelda:
Either Jennifer Lawrence or Zelda Williams
Ganondorf:— FOAMSTAR BlueCooler (@ABlueCooler54) November 8, 2023
Either Javier Bardem, David Harbour or Idris Elba
Sony's involvement really has people convinced it'll be Tom Holland.
Sitting in the theatre watching Tom Holland as Link in the live action Zelda movie pic.twitter.com/dY4erp7czb— Owen (Martinelli Enjoyer) (@ofwenm) November 8, 2023
Uncharted did overperform expectations.
I loved the Tom Holland Uncharted movie so I’m in for a live action Zelda— Pardis Jesudasen (@PardisJesudasen) November 7, 2023
Be prepared to hear them for a long time to come!
The worst part of this Zelda movie announcement is having to deal with everyone making the "Link will be Tom Holland/Chris Pratt" joke for months on end. It's a dead horse at this point— LockTheChest (@LocktheChest) November 7, 2023
"No hate to the guy."
No hate to the guy but if tom holland gets cast as link in the zelda movie i'm throwing a desk out a window— Rei (@AlexiasRei) November 8, 2023
Many would have preferred an animated approach.
honestly i don't get why they're so obsessed with doing live action for everything 😭 imagine a zelda movie with studio ghibli animation it would be so cool— kay 🌸🍓💫 (@cozykorok) November 7, 2023