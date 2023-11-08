Zelda Fans Think Tom Holland Will Play Link in the Movie

Today, Nintendo shocked fans with the announcement of a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda franchise. The movie is being co-financed by Nintendo and Sony, with Sony handling theatrical distribution for the film. Naturally, fans have already started to speculate about who will end up playing Link, with many guessing that the role will be played by actor Tom Holland. Holland has been closely associated with Sony since playing Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films, while also portraying Nathan Drake in the company's adaptation of Uncharted.

It will likely be some time before we get any kind of casting announcements, but today's reveal has been met with a mix of excitement and dread. Zelda is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all-time, and it's going to be very difficult for a studio to get right. Video games like A Link to the Past, Ocarina of Time, and Breath of the Wild hold a special place in the hearts of gamers all over the world. Whoever does get cast in the lead role will have the unenviable task of bringing a classic character to life, and one that speaks even less than Mario does!

While fans are clearly skeptical and dreading the worst, the same could be said for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made more than $1 billion at the box office. We don't know if Holland really will end up playing Link, but Chris Pratt managed to do an impressive job with Mario. Hopefully whoever does get cast in the role will be able to pull it off.

