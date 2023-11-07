The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has Already Sold Nearly 20 Million Copies

It hasn't even been six full months since its release but Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has almost hit 20 million copies sold. Upon the arrival of Tears of the Kingdom back in May, Nintendo revealed that its latest Zelda installment was already doing big numbers. Not only did Tears of the Kingdom release to staggering review scores, but it sold more copies than any other Zelda game at launch in history. Now, as the months have passed, it has become clear that this momentum has only continued.

In a new update on Nintendo's own financial website today, it was revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now sold 19.5 million units in total. This amount dates back to September 30, 2023, which means at this current point in time, the game has likely now topped 20 million copies sold. This makes Tears of the Kingdom the ninth best-selling game to ever be released on Nintendo Switch platforms, which is a baffling achievement given how brief of a time that it's been on the market.

For the time being, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to be Nintendo's top-selling Zelda game ever. On Switch alone, Breath of the Wild has now sold 31.15 million units to date. Considering that Tears of the Kingdom has already closed this gap drastically in only six months of availability, though, means that it will likely end up becoming the best-selling Zelda title eventually. With the holiday season looming right around the corner as well, there's a good chance that Nintendo will see an even greater uptick in sales for Tears of the Kingdom in the coming weeks and months.

