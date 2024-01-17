Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3 Lead GDC Awards Nominees

The 2024 Game Developers Choice Awards are coming up in March, and developers around the video game industry will have a chance to share their opinions on the best games to release in 2023. This time around, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3 have both been nominated for a plethora of awards, leading the pack with 7 nominations each. While the GDC Awards focus on the industry's input, there is an option for fans to weigh-in through the Audience Award category. Readers interested in voting can do so right here.

Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards last month, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was selected as ComicBook.com's Game of the Year. Given the hype and discussion that has surrounded both of these games, it's no surprise that they've been nominated for so many awards. However, several other prominent titles have also been selected as finalists, including titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Cocoon, Alan Wake II, and Dave the Diver.

Given how strong 2023 turned out to be, it will be interesting to see what the industry has in store for 2024. It would be very tough to top this year, but Game Developers Conference 2024 should give us a better idea of what to expect throughout the coming months. The event will begin on March 18th, and will run through the 22nd. A ceremony announcing the winners of the GDC Awards will take place on March 20th, and can be streamed on the GDC Twitch channel right here.

The nominees for each category can be found below: