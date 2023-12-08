Baldur's Gate 3 Releases for Xbox, Wins Game of the Year Award

It has been a long time coming, but the release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X and S has finally been announced. Instead of getting a release date, Larian Studios announced that the game is available right now on Xbox consoles. Following its arrival on PlayStation 5 and PC earlier this year, Xbox fans have been waiting patiently for their own opportunity to play one of 2023's most critically acclaimed games. Since that time, developer Larian Studios has continued to insist that the Xbox edition of BG3 would launch before 2023 came to an end. Now, we know that the developer has been able to make good on that previous promise.

Announced right after The Game Awards, Larian revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 will be available on Xbox Series X/S right now. This date was announced alongside a new accolades trailer for the game that gives a broad look at its story, gameplay, and RPG systems while also boasting about its previous acclaim from critics and fans alike. If you'd like to get a look at this new Baldur's Gate 3 trailer, you can find it attached for yourself below.

Xbox players, it’s party time.



Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available for Xbox Series X|S; start your adventure today!

Get BG3 Here: https://t.co/v9Tn0uhWsy pic.twitter.com/0BWFkjgb3m — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) December 8, 2023

Even though it has taken longer for Baldur's Gate 3 to release on Xbox compared to other platforms, the version of the game that is hitting the console is far more comprehensive out of the gate. Roughly one week ago, Larian let loose Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 and PC that notably added new epilogue content to the game. Although BG3 will continue to receive new updates moving forward, this latest patch is one of the last major ones that Larian plans to release and has been dubbed a "final goodbye" to the game.

Outside of announcing this Xbox launch date at The Game Awards, there's a good chance that Baldur's Gate 3 will be one of the biggest winners of the night at the annualized awards show. In total, BG3 was up for eight accolades at The Game Awards, which is tied with Alan Wake 2 for the most of any game released in 2023. It also happens to be up for the biggest award of the event, Game of the Year, where it won that title while being up againstThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Resident Evil 4.

With Baldur's Gate 3 finally coming to Xbox Series X/S, will you be looking to download and play it for yourself this month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.