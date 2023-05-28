Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Success Leads to Increased Breath of the Wild Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released earlier this month, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days. That number has made it the fastest-selling game in the series, and the success is even helping out another Nintendo Switch title. According to GamesIndustry.biz head Christopher Dring, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ranked number seven in physical sales in the UK for the week, and has remained in the top 10 since Tears of the Kingdom's release. That's pretty impressive for a game more than six years old!

Breath of the Wild is up to No.7 in the UK boxed charts this week. It’s been in the Top Ten since Tears of the Kingdom launched. Going to be fascinated to see the impact TOTK has had on BOTW globally — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) May 28, 2023

That success is not exclusive to the UK, either. A glimpse at the eShop's best-sellers list reveals Breath of the Wild is currently ranked number three, behind just Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It would stand to reason that all the hype surrounding Tears of the Kingdom has convinced series newcomers to try out the first game! Unfortunately, Nintendo does not reveal digital sales figures for eShop games, instead lumping them together with physical sales figures when announcing milestones, or during financial updates. Shortly before Tears of the Kingdom's release, the company revealed the current Top 10 sellers on Switch, where Breath of the Wild ranked number four at 29.81 million units sold.

As of this writing, Breath of the Wild is currently the best-selling game in the Zelda franchise. At the rate Tears of the Kingdom is going, it's possible the sequel could eventually overtake its predecessor, though it's hard to say for certain. Whichever game ends up on top, it's clear that the series has found new life on Switch, bringing in a much wider audience than ever before. That's great news for Nintendo, and for those that have been following the series for some time. It'll likely be a long while before a new series entry gets announced, but fans should have quite a bit to keep them occupied in the meantime!

