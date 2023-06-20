The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Receives First Notable Discount

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now received its first notable discount. When Nintendo released its latest Zelda game on Switch this past month, its launch was met with some backlash from fans as it ended up being the first Nintendo-published title to ever cost $69.99. Luckily, for those that opted to hold off and not buy Tears of the Kingdom right away, they can now grab the game for what was previously seen as a "normal" cost.

Currently on Amazon, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been marked down by roughly $10 and is now retailing for $59.88. This represents a 14% discount in total, which while not very large, still brings the game down to the $60 price point that a number of Nintendo fans wanted to see it sit at in the first place. It also happens to be the first such sale that we've seen for TotK since it was released in early May.

What makes this sale even more unusual is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already been selling at an incredibly high rate for Nintendo. In fact, Nintendo itself confirmed a bit after the launch of Tears of the Kingdom that it had become the fastest-selling Zelda game in history. As such, the title's $70 value clearly didn't dissuade many from picking TotK the moment it became available

If you're still on the fence about picking up Tears of the Kingdom for yourself, you can check out an excerpt from our own glowing review of the sequel below.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender. In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild. [...] While the new mechanics are fun, the true joy of Tears of the Kingdom comes in discovering all the secrets and all the wonder that Hyrule still has to offer. Get ready to lose yourself in Hyrule all over again. You'll be spending plenty of time here. "