Zombicide Second Edition Announced

Guillotine Games and CMON have announced a second edition of their popular board game Zombicide. The zombie-themed board game pits players against game-controlled zombies, which continuously spawn and threaten to overwhelm the players with every turn. Zombicide Second Edition will streamline game play and allow players to use new plastic dashboards to keep track of their character’s inventory and stats. The new edition of Zombicide will also feature six child survivors, adding more characters to use when battling zombie hordes. Fans of the original Zombicide will also be able to use their original miniatures and collection, as updates will be made available for the original game.

Zombicide was a smash hit for CMON and Guillotine Games, selling over 2 million copies and leading to a host of spinoffs and sequels. In addition to the classic Zombicide, which takes place in the modern day, the publishers have also released the medieval-themed Zombicide: Black Plague and the futuristic Zombicide: Invader. A streamlined version of the game is also available on iOS and Android devices.

Although CMON and Guillotine haven’t released a full set of rules changes, a press release teased some of the upcoming updates to the game. The press release included a quote by CMON senior producer Thiago Aranha, who said, “We’ve gone through every aspect of the game, from making doors easier to work, to updating how the car drives on the board, to reworking target priority for ranged attacks and adding in dark zones that will hide zombies from survivor’s bullets, looking at where we could improve and make the Zombicide game experience all that it could be. We’re very proud with how this new edition has turned out, and it’ll provide all the thrill of Zombicide yet challenge returning players in new ways.”

CMON and Guillotine will release more details about Zombicide Second Edition when the Kickstarter launches in 2020.