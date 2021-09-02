Zombicide Teases ThunderCats Crossover

✖

CMON is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style, crossing over some of CMON's biggest games with some of pop culture's biggest franchises. During the recent Zombicide: Past, Present, and Future panel, the team at CMON gave fans a look at the upcoming Ghostbusters Pack coming to Zombicide, and while that looks great, it was what they teased next that really got fans' attention. They revealed a close-up of a miniature first, and it didn't take long for fans to figure out the character was from the beloved ThunderCats franchise, turning out to be the powerful and quite beloved character known as Panthro.

Once they revealed the full image of the miniature you could really see all the details, and Panthrol looks amazing. He's holding his trademark weapon in one hand and preparing for an attack with the other, so going off of the tease, it would seem a ThunderCats Character Crossover Pack is on the way at some point in the near future. You can check out the photo from the panel below.

(Photo: CMON)

They didn't reveal any additional details regarding the pack, but it would seem closer to release than the other pack they teased, as this one featured an actual miniature render and not just the artwork.

The fact that the ThunderCats are coming to Zombicide at all is amazing, though we do of course have a wishlist. With Panthro in the mix, we absolutely need Cheetara, Tygra, and Lion-O (with Snarf) on the heroes side. As for the villains, Mumm-Ra is a must, with maybe Slithe, Vultureman, and Grune the Destroyer filling out the roster.

Hopefully, we'll get more details soon, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for Zombicide: 2nd Edition below. You can find the full review for Zombicide: 2nd Edition bright here.

"Nobody quite knows where it started, but the dead have started walking again, and they’re hungry… for human flesh. Society has collapsed and only a few Survivors remain. They’ve banded together, looking for shelter and gear. But they’re not content to just hide away, oh no, they’re ready for full on Zombicide.

In Zombicide 2nd Edition, players take on the role of Survivors of the zombie apocalypse. Working together, they must make their way through the various missions. In each one, they must complete objectives and, of course, kill zombies. With each kill, their Adrenaline Points rise. They’ll get stronger, but the zombies will be drawn to their actions, coming in greater and greater numbers. Will the Survivors remain alive, or as some zombie’s lunch?"

