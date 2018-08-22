Zynga and Disney Working On New Star Wars Games

It looks like Zynga will get an opportunity to make an impression in the Star Wars universe.

Per this report from Variety, the publisher of various mobile games is teaming up with Disney to work on two upcoming free-to-play games based on the Star Wars franchise, with the Star Wars: Commander franchise also being included as part of the deal. Zynga has already assigned its NaturalMotion Studio to work on the live service for the hit mobile game, while also starting development on the new titles.

“The opportunity with Zynga is the latest step in our mobile games licensing strategy, which pairs Disney characters and stories with proven partners to create unique games for our fans,” Kyle Laughlin, senior vice president of games and interactive experiences at Disney, said in a prepared statement. “Zynga’s expertise in developing successful games and running live services makes them an ideal partner and we look forward to further extending the Star Wars universe through these new experiences.”

“Star Wars is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and has engaged generations of fans for decades. As game makers and moviegoers, we’re huge fans of Star Wars and are excited to create new experiences for players that bring this beloved brand to life,” Frank Gibeau, Zynga CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to extending the reach of the Star Wars universe and developing a new mobile game that entertains players for years to come and has the potential to be a future forever franchise for Zynga.”

The focus for the time being will be on the first mobile game, and, depending on how it performs, the team shall continue on to the second.

Considering its popularity in the market with games like Words With Friends and CSR Racing, Zynga should have no trouble making an experience that’s going to grab hold of the Star Wars world. Whether it’s as popular as Commander, however, has yet to be seen.

If you’re unfamiliar with Commander, you can find more details on the official page. It looks to be a pretty action packed game, so expect Zynga to keep its services moving right along.