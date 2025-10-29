Dragon Quest I + II HD Remake Brings New Life to Classic RPGs, But Some Features Miss the Mark (Review)

The original Dragon Quest was released in 1986, originally going by Dragon Warrior, while Dragon Quest II was released one year later as Dragon Warrior II. With Square Enix’s HD remake, both games have received a significant makeover that modernizes these classic RPGs for longtime fans and newcomers. I was immediately struck by the contrast between the games and how Square Enix managed to honor nostalgia while innovating. Both games place you in the role of a destined hero, descended from a hero, as you embark on a heroic quest.

With the HD remake, Square Enix has done more than upgrade the visuals. New mechanics, gameplay content, accessibility features, and more await in this HD bundle of the series’ first two games. Though two games are making up this remake, one has clearly seen a larger portion of love and attention, easily making it the most appealing part of this enhanced experience. But within both games, the improvements are evident, even if there are a few lingering frustrations.

Rating: 4/5

Pros Cons Enhanced visuals, HD presentation, and voice acting Dragon Quest 1 still feels basic New content in Dragon Quest 2 Missing accessibility options Accessibility improvements Some boss fights poorly balanced Expanded gameplay systems

Dragon Quest 1 Remake Improves the Game Beyond Nostalgia

screenshot by comicbook.com

Dragon Quest I is the lesser of the two games in this package, which makes sense, but even saying this, I saw significant improvements over the original. The HD remake brings the world to life, and it looks more stunning than ever. This extends to the overworld, set pieces, characters, animations, and more. Quality-of-life and accessibility features make the experience as well. Improved movement speed, the ability to speed up combat and dialogue, as well as marking secret locations and treasure on the map, speed up the simple gameplay, because the game is quite simple.

Dragon Quest 1 remains a straightforward experience even in the remake. Its story is simple, serving mostly as a framework for dungeon exploration and monster encounters. These have seen a rework, allowing you to combat multiple enemies per encounter, which mostly feels good outside of some boss battles, such as Robin ‘Ood, which are huge difficulty spikes. The characters are forgettable, and the single-party character is true to the original but feels lackluster today compared to other robust parties. Combat has a lack of depth because of this: I typically found myself using the same strategy in every fight, especially against weak enemies where I just mashed A to get through as fast as possible.

Despite these drawbacks, the simplicity can be seen as a strength of Dragon Quest I. The game isn’t long, roughly ten hours if you take your time, and serves as an introduction to the series. For completionists, fans, or first-time JRPG players, this remake is a great look into why the series is so beloved. Modern graphics, minor accessibility improvements, and character animations that make battles more engaging are the remakes’ highlights. Dragon Quest I HD doesn’t completely reinvent the wheel, but it is a nostalgic, polished experience that works best for those who appreciate the fundamentals of classic JRPG design while enjoying the modern touches Square Enix has added.

Dragon Quest 2 Is the Star of the Remake and Makes It Worth It on Its Own

screenshot by comicbook.com

If Dragon Quest I is a warm-up, then Dragon Quest II is the star that makes this HD package truly shine. The new content in DQ2 elevates the experience well beyond nostalgia and gives players plenty of reasons to dive in. Like the first game, Square Enix has made significant improvements to the visuals, and may be some of my favorite implementations of HD 2D. The world map is beautiful, and I love seeing my party in combat, especially with small details like weapon sprites that change with your equipment. Swapping weapons mid-battle brings out a nice touch that I wish more games used.

But the visuals aren’t the best part: it’s the new content. The Princess of Cannock, Matilda, is now playable, and she is my favorite part of Dragon Quest II. Her personality and gameplay are wonderful additions to the party, and I can’t believe the original made her a side character. Then there is the new ocean floor area. This expands the game with new locations, such as Mermaid Town, and new encounters like ghost ships and challenging foes. This content adds new depth to the game that makes it a standout RPG in 2025, even if the original released in the late 1980s.

Like Dragon Quest I, Dragon Quest II HD balances nostalgia with modern design sensibilities. The story is more interesting, but it can still feel slow, something that is helped by the accessibility features. Story elements have also seen revamps, especially the Sigils, which now provide more options in combat. Scrolls add further strategic depth to party composition and combat, and I thoroughly enjoyed experimenting with these. The remake is fairly straightforward and stays true to the original game, but the combination of upgraded gameplay systems, engaging new content, and expanded exploration makes Dragon Quest II worth playing on its own.

Despite the Improvements, Some Small Shortcomings Remain With Dragon Quest 1 + 2 Remake

screenshot by comicbook.com

While both games benefit from accessibility updates and visual enhancements, a few small issues are present in the HD remakes. In Dragon Quest I, the basic story, short length, and some poorly balanced boss fights hold it back from reaching its full potential. New and expanded content could have improved here, but I do get why they focused on Dragon Quest II. The narrative improvements help in Dragon Quest II, but the story still feels shallow compared to modern RPGs. Yet this and the characters are functional and engaging enough to support the gameplay and make me want to continue playing.

Throughout both games, some decisions by Square Enix baffled me. Despite numerous accessibility options, there was nothing to turn off random encounters. Both games feature a lot of walking, sometimes backtracking, which dragged on because of this. The games are fairly easy but do have the occasional difficulty spike, so there is little need to grind encounters to level up. Then there is the lack of an option to restore the original music. While I enjoyed the new soundtrack, having a nostalgic option would go a long way. Finally, while I loved being able to see weapon sprites in battle, armor didn’t get the same treatment, outside of specific ones. This is especially disappointing in Dragon Quest II, where you have more party members.

Despite these minor flaws, the HD remakes succeed in modernizing classic RPG mechanics and introducing features that make gameplay more accessible and enjoyable. Sigil improvements, scrolls, upgraded attacks, and map expansions offer plenty of depth for players willing to explore and experiment. The visual updates, voice acting, and combat improvements enhance immersion and bring life to worlds that were originally limited by older hardware.

The Dragon Quest I + II HD Remake is a remarkable effort to revitalize classic RPGs for modern audiences. Dragon Quest I remains a charming, approachable experience that is improved but still basic, making me wish it received new content. Dragon Quest II, however, stands out with meaningful new content, expanded maps, and strategic gameplay enhancements that make it worth the price of admission on its own. Despite some small shortcomings, these remakes show how classic RPGs can be updated without losing their essence. For longtime fans, this is a trip down memory lane with a modern polish, and for newcomers, it’s an accessible and engaging entry into the early Dragon Quest universe, especially ahead of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Dragon Quest 1 + 2 HD Remake releases on October 30th for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch code for Dragon Quest 1 + 2 HD Remake was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.

