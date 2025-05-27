Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake Gets Release Date

While Dragon Quest 12 may be far away, you won’t have to wait too long for more goodness from the series. In honor of Dragon Quest Day, the day the original RPG came out, we finally got a release date for Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake. The anticipated titles, which bring the first two titles of the iconic Japanese franchise to life again in glorious modern 2D, will launch worldwide on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 30th, 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Dragon Quest, which was released on May 27th, 1986, in Japan, laid the groundwork for the series as it skyrocketed in popularity there, both for its great RPG gameplay and for Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, who served as the character designer. While its Western release did not do as well, the subsequent games started to gain traction, especially Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King in 2005. The last mainline title, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Dream, came out in 2017, with the newest one, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, still in the works despite the unfortunate passing of composer Koichi Sugiyama and Akira Toriyama.

Play video

In regards to Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, the two titles, bundled together, follow 2024’s Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and complete Erdrick’s storyline. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, in terms of story, has players take control of the descendants of Erdrick, the protagonist of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. In addition to new HD-2D graphics, a refined battle system, numerous quality-of-life updates, and major story additions, both remakes will feature new content, though what that will be exactly has yet to be announced.

A bundle including all three games in the Erdrick Trilogy will be available at launch for $99.99, so if you haven’t played III and want to experience it all, the option is available. Given the high praise the originals got, plus the reception of III, which holds an 84 on Metacritic, these titles are definitely not to be missed. As mentioned before, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will slash its way onto Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 30th, 2025.