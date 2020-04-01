Star Wars The Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Figure is Back

Before we get into Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, we need to mention that The Black Series Carbonized Boba Fett figure that launched yesterday is still available to order. It's selling like crazy, and it's only a matter of time before they're gone, so jump on it while you can. It launched alongside a Carbonized Stormtrooper figure as well as Vintage Collection K-2SO and Clone Commander Wolffe figures. More details on those releases can be found in the link above.

Getting back to The Black Series Heavy Mando, the figure was originally released as a Best Buy exclusive that sold out around the holidays. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for June. The 6-inch figure is highly detailed, highly articulated, and comes complete with his Gatling gun-style laser weapon.

In other The Mandalorian figure news, Hot Toys recently launched a sixth-scale Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda (aka The Child) figure that came bundled with a Mandalorian figure and a ton of accessories. Now they're going all in with a life-size version of Baby Yoda that stands at a little over 14-inches tall.

The figure comes with two pairs of interchangeable ears, a variety of interchangeable hands, movable head and arms, a silver knob from the Razor Crest, and a Mythosaur emblem necklace. Pre-orders for the figure are live right here at Sideshow Collectibles for $410. Compare it to Sideshow's own life-size version that can be ordered here for $350.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

