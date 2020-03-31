New Star Wars Carbonized Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures are Live

Hasbro is wrapping up the month of March with a wave of new Star Wars figure releases in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. The collection includes K-2SO and a Clone Paratrooper in The Vintage Collection and a Stormtrooper and Boba Fett in The Black Series.

Note that the two Black Series figures are Carbonized, which is a sub category of figures within the Black Series lineup that features a metallic finish and fancier packaging. The Boba Fett and Stormtrooper figures in this wave are the first Carbonized figures that we've seen since the originals launched as Triple Force Friday retailer exclusives back in October of last year.

The Mandalorian figure from that original wave was the hot ticket item, but it sold out at Target ages ago. You can still grab one on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium. As for the figures released today, you can find official descriptions and pre-order links below.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection K-2SO 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure: $13.99 (Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth): "The Vintage Collection is here! Hasbro's famous super-articulated 3 3/4-inch action figures have returned on retro-styled packaging recalling the original Kenner Star Wars action figures. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection K-2SO 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure is the kind of ex-Imperial droid you want to rescue you from prison!"

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Clone Commander Wolffe 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure: $13.99 (Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth): "The Vintage Collection is here! Hasbro's famous super-articulated 3 3/4-inch action figures have returned on retro-styled packaging recalling the original Kenner Star Wars action figures. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Clone Commander Wolffe 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure is ready to bring the hurt to the separatists! At least until Order 66 is issued."

Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Stormtrooper 6-Inch Action Figure: $24.99 (Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth): "We've taken a shine to the Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Stormtrooper 6-Inch Action Figure! The Empire's finest white-armored shock troopers include blasters and have a sharpshooting ability we can only refer to as "consistent." The clean bleached armor has a sparkling metal shine, making it even better than ever before."

Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Boba Fett 6-Inch Action Figure: $24.99 (Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth): "We've taken a shine to the Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Boba Fett 6-Inch Action Figure! The Bounty Hunter comes back in his armor from The Empire Strikes Back with all of his blasters and gear, plus a cloth cape, with one mission in mind: to make your collection even better. The battered armor has a sparkling metal shine, making it even better than ever before."

