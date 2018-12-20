Amazon’s Last-Minute Hasbro Toy and Board Game Sale is Live

Haven’t finished your Christmas shopping yet? Well, you have until the end of the day today, December 20th, to take advantage of Amazon’s last-minute Hasbro sale. It includes some incredible discounts on Nerf, board games, Marvel toys, Star Wars toys and more. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few gems to get you started:

• Star Wars The Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic X-Wing Pilot Helmet – $28.99

• Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet – $48.99

• Hasbro Monopoly Classic Game – $7.88

• Nerf Doomlands The Judge – $24.99

• Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, Red – $49.99

• Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K– $85

• Monopoly Stranger Things Edition – $15.44

• Hasbro Monopoly Gamer – $10

• Marvel Retro 6-inch Collection Iron Man Figure – $7.80

• Play-Doh Modeling Compound 36-Pack Case of Colors – $15.97

This list is only a small sample of what’s available in the Hasbro sale, so head on over to Amazon to shop it all. Again, the sale ends when the clock strikes midnight (or while supplies last).

On a related note, a huge deal on strategy board game favorites is happening right now at Walmart where $10 and $20 eGift cards are added in as a free bonus!

You can shop the entire sale right here with free 2-day shipping. Games like Ticket to Ride / Ticket to Ride Europe / Ticket to Ride First Journey, Catan 5th Edition, Pandemic, and 7 Wonders are eligible for the $20 gift card, which effectively brings their prices down to all-time low levels. Other games like Carcassone, Dixit, and Splendor include a $10 eGift card bonus. Jump on this deal while you can because it won’t last long. Even if you already own these games, they might be worth picking up for someone else. A little gift for them, and a little gift for you!

Walmart is also running a sale on best-selling family board games with prices that are at least 50% off. The lineup includes Monopoly, Game of Life, Bopt It!, Twister, Apples to Apples, and more. There’s even a promotion going on adult party games that offers a $10 Walmart eGift card with each purchase. It includes games like Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens, and Bears vs Babies.

If you’re looking for additional ways to cash in on your $10 and $20 eGift cards, check out Walmart’s complete list of active deals.

