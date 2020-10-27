Amazon's One-Day Star Wars Holiday Sale is On
Today would be a good day to do some holiday shopping for a Star Wars fan because Amazon is running a big sale on a wide range of toys and apparel. It includes up to 40% off Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series Figures, Funko Pops, t-shirts, NERF, and more.
You can shop Amazon's Star Wars sale right here until the end of the day today, October 27th. However, some of the products might not make it that far before selling out. We've listed some of these products below broken down by category.
Star Wars Funko Pop Deals
- Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars - Millennium Falcon with Han Solo - $38.99
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - 6 Inch Wampa Vinyl Figure - $17.49 (1 of 6 in the Battle at Echo Base Series)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - Han Solo and Tauntaun - $17.49 (2 of 6)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series - Flocked Chewbacca - $17.49 (3 of 6)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Episode 9, Rise of Skywalker - Kylo Ren - $7.50
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Han Solo in Carbonite - $7.50
- Funko Pop! Games: Jedi Fallen Order - Cal Kestis with BD-1 - $8.99
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars - Darth Vader in Meditation Chamber - $15.50
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Rise of The Skywalker - Dark Rey - $6.99
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Star Wars - Han and Leia 2-Pack - $12.50
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Star Wars: ESB- Leia (Bespin) - $4.99
Star Wars Hasbro Deals
- Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber Toy with Electronic Lights and Sounds - $20.99
- Star Wars The Black Series 4-LOM and Zuckuss - $34.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Rebel Trooper (Hoth) - $13.99
- Star Wars The Black Series Chewbacca & C-3PO - $34.99
- Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Bounty Hunters Figure Set - $20.99
- Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set - $20.99
- Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Galactic Republic Figure Set - $20.99
- NERF Rival Star Wars Apollo XV-700 Blaster, Face Mask, Boba Fett Insignia Patch - $55.99
Star Wars Apparel Deals
- Star Wars Limited Edition Women's Watch by Citizen - $176.80
- Star Wars Men's Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt - $9.92 to $13.99
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set - $15.25
Again, you can shop Amazon's entire one-day Star Wars sale right here. While you're at it, you might want to check out all of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian products that Disney released yesterday for Mando Monday.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.