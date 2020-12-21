Baby Yoda Gets a New and Exclusive Loungefly Bag for Mando Monday

Loungefly and Disney have teamed up on several bags based on Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda) from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, and many of them are getting hard to find at this point. Fortunately, Loungefly added a new Baby Yoda design for the final installment of Mando Mondays - and it's an exclusive!

The new Baby Yoda mini backpack features a chibi Grogu in his pod, in his bag, wielding the Force, eating a frog, playing with his ball from the Razor Crest, and more. In other words, it's a backpack covered in cute Baby Yodas doing cute Baby Yoda things.

The latest Baby Yoda bag is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $59.99 while they last. It measures 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep and features a matching lining, shiny silver hardware, top and front zip pockets, a handle, and adjustable straps.

Some additional Baby Yoda Loungefly backpack options are still in stock via the following links:

Baby Yoda figural backpack - Order on Amazon for $80

Baby Yoda chibi backpack version 2 - Backorder at Hot Topic for $44.90

Baby Yoda nylon backpack - Order at Entertainment Earth for $50

As noted, today marks the final installment for Disney's Mando Mondays events celebrating Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases via our Mando Mondays master list.

The complete second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.