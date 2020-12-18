Mando Mondays: The Final Bounty of Merch for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

Disney's Mando Mondays weekly event is coming up on its final installment for season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ this Monday, December 21st. With the bombshell season finale in the books, we're hoping that Disney saves some of their best toys and collectibles for last.

Below you'll find details on the release schedule, what to expect, and where all of the new products will be available. You'll also find a breakdown of the best items from previous Mando Mondays events, along with the new items from week 9 when they become available.

Mando Mondays Release Dates and Times

Mando Mondays events conclude on December 21st. The ninth and final wave of Mando Mondays products will go up for pre-order starting at 1pm PST (4pm EST) on that date.

Mando Mondays: What to Expect

New Hasbro Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, Baby Yoda plush, and Funko Pops are, not surprisingly, a staple of most Mando Mondays events. We've also seen Nerf blasters, LEGO sets, sneakers, and more. As noted earlier, we're hoping to see some of the biggest releases yet to close out the program for the year.

Where Will the Mando Mondays Merch Be on Sale?

Mando Mondays toys, collectibles, clothing, games and more will be available via the retailers below. Note that many of the upcoming Mando Mondays items will be retailer exclusives.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is live on Disney Plus now. If you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.