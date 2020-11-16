Baby Yoda Is Now a Big, Round Ice Mold

The Child (aka Baby Yoda) has been just about every kind of product at this point, but the adorable character from the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian is getting it's first crack at being an ice mold for Mando Mondays week 4.

This isn't just any old ice cube mold either - the deluxe Baby Yoda model produces large, round ice spheres featuring Baby Yoda in the little hover pram. Round ice is preferable for many drinks because it melts slower and dilutes your drink less. Indeed, Baby Yoda is ideal for chilling your bourbon - and don't worry, Baby Yoda is well over the legal drinking age at 50.

What's more, the silicone mold can also be used to produce frozen Baby Yoda treats with fruit juice. You can even use it with chocolate.

Star Wars The Child Ice Molds come in a set of two and can be ordered here at Williams Sonoma (exclusive) for $21.95. It's part of a wide range of Star Wars exclusive appliances and cooking accessories at Willams Sonoma that you can check out right here. The lineup includes everything from Star Wars Instant Pots to cookie cutter sets. If you know a Star Wars fan that loves to cook, there are a ton of great gift ideas in there.

Note that Williams Sonoma isn't the only retailer selling Baby Yoda items for the kitchen. A whole bunch of additional options can be found here. You can keep up with all of the new Mando Mondays releases here via our master list.

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.