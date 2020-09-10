Here's How to Give Your Kitchen a Cute Baby Yoda Makeover
It appears as though we are in the stage of The Child (aka Baby Yoda) merchandising where the wildly popular character from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian invades your kitchen. Indeed, you can now toss out many of your appliances and dishes and replace them with Baby Yoda models.
That's right! You can now make Baby Yoda toast, coffee, waffles, slow cooked stews, cocktails and more. In the gallery below, you'll find a breakdown of the items that you'll need to make it happen. With the season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian slated for October 30th, you might want prepare for any family watch parties sooner rather than later. Then again, every day is a good day for Baby Yoda waffles.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Baby Yoda Toaster
Start with the Baby Yoda 2-slice toaster which features a design of the Mandalorian with Baby Yoda on a green backround. It will also brand each piece of bread with a toasty Baby Yoda head. You can order one here at BoxLunch for $34.90 while they last.prevnext
Baby Yoda Waffle Maker
More of a waffle person? Uncanny Brands is about to drop a new waffle maker that fixes each golden, fluffy waffle with a Baby Yoda pram design. It can also be used to make eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas, and pressed sandwiches. Pre-orders are live here at Uncanny Brands and here at Sideshow Collectibles for $40 with shipping slated for October / November.prevnext
Baby Yoda Coffee Maker
Next up, go for The Mandalorian 1-cup coffee maker. It's ideal for the kitchen or the office, and the Baby Yoda ceramic mug is included. Order it here at BoxLunch for $29.90.prevnext
Baby Yoda Slow Cooker
How about a Baby Yoda slow cooker? It's available in 2 and 7 quart capacities, both of which feature a cute Baby Yoda pram pattern. We're sure it makes delicious broth. The 2-quart version is available here at BoxLunch for $29.90. The 7-quart version is available here at BoxLunch for $49.90.prevnext
Baby Yoda Mug
There are many, many Baby Yoda mugs out there, but this figural mug is our favorite for sipping coffee and tea. You can grab one here at Merchoid for $30.99 with free shipping slated for October.prevnext
Baby Yoda Tiki Mugs
Finally, Geeki Tikis kicked off their official lineup of Star Wars: The Mandalorian tiki mugs with an exclusive that features The Child (aka Baby Yoda) sipping soup. Then they followed it up with the main collection which includes a tiki mug featuring Baby Yoda in a Force pose, the assassin droid turned hero IG-11, and The Mandalorian himself. You can reserve them via the links below.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Force Pose 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($19.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11 18 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($24.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug ($19.99) - Order at Entertainment Earth