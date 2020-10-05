Baby Yoda Is Now a Pair of Adorable Plush Slippers

The Baby Yoda (or The Child if you want to be official about it) merchandising machine is running at full steam leading into the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which hits Disney+ on October 30th. In fact, Christmas 2020 looks like it will be Baby Yoda themed since the popular character is adorning just about every imaginable product. Now you can add slippers to the list.

As you can see, these Baby Yoda slippers feature big plush heads with full-on floppy ears. You can grab a pair here at Hot Topic for $26.90 in sizes Small, Medium, and Large. We expect these will sell out quickly, so jump on a pair while you can. While you're at it, there are two additional products to consider that would pair perfectly with the slippers.

This official Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Christmas sweater has arrived, and it's the perfect toasty companion to the slippers. It's available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $54.99 in sizes XS to XXXL (male and female cuts) with all taxes and shipping fees included. The design features Baby Yoda in the pram front and center with frogs, The Mandalorian helmets, blasters, Christmas trees, and mythosaur emblems scattered throughout. Mando's Mudhorn signets are featured on both arms.

Finally, if you want to accessorize your Baby Yoda Christmas Sweater, Disney's new shoulder sitter plush is for you. It looks similar to Disney's 11-inch Baby Yoda plush, only in a compact 5-inch form. It includes a magnetic fabric disc that you place under your shirt, so Baby Yoda stays secure while you go about your day.

You can order The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush directly from Disney for $19.99. It sold out in a heartbeat when it was first released back in August, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.