Baby Yoda Toys are In Stock for Star Wars Day May the 4th

When The Child (aka Baby Yoda) toys from the Disney+ Star Wars Series The Mandalorian were first unveiled back in December, many fans were upset to hear that most of the big releases wouldn't arrive until May. Well, those five months went fast didn't they? Indeed, May is almost here, and Baby Yoda toys have started to make their way home. Some arrived as early as March, but a big wave is coming in May - just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4th. Below you'll find a list of some of the hottest Baby Yoda toys along with their current release status and links where they can be ordered with the shortest shipping window. Note that these toys could sell out or the release date could be pushed back at any time. This has happened many times in the past. Keep in mind that we will probably see even more Baby Yoda toys announced as part of the Star Wars Day celebrations, so keep tabs on our Gear page for details on all of the big releases. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Mattel's Baby Yoda 11-Inch Plush The first Baby Yoda toy out the gate was Mattel's 11-inch Plush, and it is sold out pretty much everywhere. However, Entertainment Earth currently has it up for pre-order for $24.99 with shipping slated for May.

Mattel's Baby Yoda Basic Plush Mattel has another Baby Yoda plush in the pipeline, but it stands out for several reasons. First and foremost, it's the most affordable Baby Yoda plush yet at only $12.99. It also gives you a lot of bang for your buck in terms of cuteness. Unlike many of the other Baby Yoda plush, it's also 100% soft and squishable. Of all the Baby Yoda plush toys released this far, this one seems like the go-to huggable version that kids can take anywhere. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for September.

Hasbro's Talking Baby Yoda Plush Hasbro's 7.5-inch "talking" Baby Yoda plush plays adorable sounds from the show when squeezed. It also comes with a bone broth bowl and a desert toad. It's currently available to pre-order here at Walmart for $24.99 with a ship date slated for May 18th.

Disney's Baby Yoda Plush Disney's new 11-inch Baby Yoda plush features a fuzzy look that's in contrast to the more realistic plush offerings from companies like Hasbro and Mattel. The next batch is due to ship on June 22nd, and can be ordered directly from Disney for $24.99.

The Black Series Baby Yoda Figure Hasbro's Star Wars The Black Series Baby Yoda action figure is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $9.99 with a ship date slated for Star Wars Day, May 4th. "Scaled to fit in with your other 6-inch tall action figures, your Force-powerful little green friend stands about 1 1/2-inches tall and features 7 points of articulation - head, shoulders, hands, and feet. But that's not all. This fantastic Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian The Child Action Figure also comes with bone broth bowl, a shift knob, and a desert toad."

Baby Yoda LEGO Sets LEGO's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest set clocks in at 1023-pieces and includes The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and Baby Yoda minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $129.99 with shipping for September 1st. A LEGO BrickHeadz set featuring Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian is also available to pre-order here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for August 1st.

Baby Yoda Animatronic Edition The Baby Yoda / The Child Animatronic Edition figure features sounds and motorized sequences that are activated by touching the top of it's adorable head. There are 25 sound and motion combinations in all, including those impossibly cute giggles and babbles from the show backed up with head, ears, and eye motion. The animatronic Baby Yoda will also mimic using the Force by closing its eyes, raising its arm, and sighing "as if exerting a great amount of energy". Finally, if you lay Baby Yoda down it will close its eyes and take a "Force nap." The Animatronic Baby Yoda figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date slated for December 15th.