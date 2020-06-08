Baby Yoda's First Christmas Decorations Are Up for Pre-Order

The Child (aka Baby Yoda) from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian will likely be the subject of the hottest holiday toys for 2020. We also expect Baby Yoda will be huge when it comes to holiday decorations. That having been said, the very first Christmas decorations featuring Baby Yoda are starting to go up for pre-order, and the lineup includes the adorable 6-inch snow globe pictured here.

The Baby Yoda snow globe design is only available as a render at this point, but the image above gives you a pretty good idea about what the final product will look like. It features Baby Yoda in the little travel pod with falling snow and light effects. Pre-orders for the Baby Yoda snow globe are live here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with shipping slated for September. The globe follows the debut of a Baby Yoda nutcracker ($49.99) and Baby Yoda Christmas stockings ($10.99 - $11.99). Hallmark Baby Yoda Christmas tree ornaments are also on the way.

In other The Mandalorian merch news, Hasbro launched a Black Series wave recently that included The Mandalorian in his shiny Beskar armor. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 while they last. Grab it quick, because Hasbro's first Black Series figure of the bounty hunter is difficult to find these days (Entertainment Earth is getting a batch in September). You can check out the rest of the new Black Series figures right here.

