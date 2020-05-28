New Star Wars Black Series Figures Include The Mandalorian in Beskar Armor, Collectible Packaging Art

Hasbro launched a Black Series wave featuring the Ghost crew from Rebels today and it's launching alongside an assorted collection of The Black Series figures with some must-have additions. These lines are the first to feature new look packaging that includes awesome illustration when the boxes are lined up on your shelf (pictured below). Yet another reason to collect them all, but if you had to pick just one, The Mandalorian in his shiny Beskar armor is definitely a standout of the wave.

As for the figures themselves, the wave includes the Imperial Stormtrooper and Clone Trooper (Kamino) figures that were announced (but not released) with Hasbro's Star Wars Day lineup of The Black Series and Vintage Collection collectibles. Additional figures include Teebo the Ewok, Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder), Darth Vader, Admiral Ackbar, and The Mandalorian in full Beskar armor. These figures were first announced (but not released) alongside the magnificent Carbonized Boba Fett and Stormtrooper figures back in March.

Pre-order links for all of the figures are available below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images. Again, you'll want to go after The Mandalorian in Beskar armor first as Hasbro's first Black Series figure of the bounty hunter is difficult to find these days (Entertainment Earth is getting a batch in September).

