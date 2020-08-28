Bill & Ted Face The Music Is On Sale for Only $5

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

After nearly 30 years, Bill & Ted came back to fulfill their destiny and write the song that will save the world. They certainly succeeded in distracting us from the misery of 2020 for roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes. Fans loved the film for the most part - it has an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes and ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave it a 5 out of 5, calling it "a most triumphant time".

If you agree with that statement or, better yet, if you haven't seen the film yet, now would be a good time to change that since you can own the film for only $4.99 at the time of writing. The deal is available here on Amazon Prime Video, where the $4.99 price to own the movie in HD is the same as the cost to rent it - presumably for a limited time.

In the new film, "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

