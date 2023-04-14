Celebrate Earth Day 2023 With Lord of the Rings Seed Shirts

Earth Day 2023 takes place on April 22nd, and Warner Bros. has teamed up with BoxLunch to celebrate with an apparel collection inspired that includes themes like Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and The Lord of the Rings. LOTR is definitely the headliner, with apparel that includes t-shirts, sweaters, and jewelry – some of which include special eco-friendly seed tags that can be planted to grow poppies.

If we had to pick favorites, we would choose the Lord of the Rings Mordor handbag, the Legolas and Gimli friendship bracelet set, Chibi Middle-Earth t-shirt, and the LOTR sleep pants. We also love the Jawa recycle your droids t-shirt and the woven button-up in the Star Wars collection. You can check out BoxLunch's entire Earth Day 2023 collection right here and find your own faves. A gallery of images can be found below.

"We're thrilled to launch an Earth Day collection that showcases our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, "With our popular The Lord of the Rings merchandise, we're providing fans with the opportunity to celebrate Earth Day 2023 in a fun and meaningful way!"

In other LOTR merch news, LEGO recently launched their epic Middle-earth LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell set, which includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. The set is based on the iconic Peter Jackson films and, naturally, it is loaded with Easter eggs for fans. These details are spread across three sections that include The Council Ring, Frodo's Bedroom, and Elrond's Study in section 1, an Elven tower in section 2, and a Gazebo, river and bridge in section 3.

The collection of 15 minifigures includes all nine members of the Fellowship; Gandalf the Grey, all four hobbits (Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck and Peregrin "Pippin" Took), Legolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragorn. They are joined by minifigures of Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, and additional elves and a dwarf (Gloin). The minifigures even have detachable legs, so you can seat them around the table to recreate the Council of Elrond scene. You can order one here at the LEGO shop for $499.99.

You can keep up with the latest LOTR news right here, including updates on the new films and The Rings of Power Season 2.