Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Casts Justice League’s Steppenwolf and Game of Thrones Star

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has announced several new actors joining the cast of its second season. That includes a Game of Thrones alum Ciarán Hinds, who also played Sin both versions of the Justice League movie. Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have also been announced as part of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 in recurring roles. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power became the top Original series for Prime Video in every region with its first season. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is filming now in the United Kingdom.

Prime Video did not reveal any details about who these actors are playing in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Prime Video did supply background information on the new additions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 cast.

Ciarán Hinds joins The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Ciarán Hinds earned nominations for an Oscar and a BAFTA Award as Best Supporting Actor for his role as “Pop” in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. He also starred in films including Steven Spielberg’s Munich, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, There Will be Blood, Road to Perdition, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, In Bruges, The Phantom of the Opera, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, Persuasion, First Man, Amazing Grace, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and The Eclipse, which earned him Best Actor at the Tribeca Film Festival. He also voiced “Grand Pabbie” the Troll King in Frozen and Frozen II.

Hinds’ television roles include “Mance Rayder” in Game of Thrones (HBO) and “Julius Caesar” in Rome (HBO). He’s also starred in The English (BBC/Prime Video), Ivanhoe (A&E), Above Suspicion (ITV), Political Animals (USA), Prime Suspect 3 (ITV), and The Dry (BritBox).

Rory Kinnear added to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Cast

Rory Kinnear is an award-winning British actor best known for his role as “Bill Tanner” in the James Bond movies Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. He also starred in in Alex Garland’s Men, Bank of Dave, Mike Leigh’s Peterloo, Broken, and the Academy Award- and BAFTA Award-nominated The Imitation Game.

Kinnear’s TV roles include Inside No. 9 (BBC), Penny Dreadful (Sky Atlantic), Southcliffe (Channel 4), Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror (Channel 4), and the lead role in Lucan. He can currently be seen in Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max).

Tanya Moodie in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 cast

Tanya Moodie is a British actress and winner of the Royal Television Society’s Breakthrough Award for her role as “Meg” in the BAFTA Award-winning comedy Motherland (BBC). Her other television roles include the lead role of “Hunter” in the miniseries adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere (BBC), as well as roles in Tin Star (Sky Atlantic), A Discovery of Witches (Sky One), The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime), and Sherlock (BBC).

Moodie’s appeared in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker as “General Parnadee.” She also had a role in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light as “Delia.”

