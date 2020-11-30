Disney's Baby Yoda Plush is Only $16 for Cyber Monday

Today is both Cyber Monday and week 6 of Mando Mondays - Disney's weekly celebration of all things Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Disney is combining the two events with a big sale on their exclusive The Child (aka Baby Yoda aka SPOILER) 11-inch plush. It's an ideal gift for a Star Wars fan that's obsessed with Baby Yoda, and it's one of the most affordable plush you can buy right now.

Disney's 11-inch Baby Yoda plush just might be the fuzziest on the market as well, and you can order one right here at shopDisney for only $16 (33% off) while the sale lasts. However, if you want get even more out of the deal, you'll want to combine it with Disney's Cyber Monday offer which includes the following discounts when you use the code "CYBER" at checkout:

15% off orders of $75 or more

Free shipping on orders of $75 or more

20% off orders for $100 or more

25% off orders of $150 or more

30% off orders of $200 or more

In other words, you can get the Baby Yoda Plush for as much as 63% off (around $9) with free shipping depending on what else is on your Disney wish list for the holiday. That said, you can shop all of Disney's The Mandalorian merch right here. It includes more elaborate Baby Yoda plush - like the newly released Real Moves Baby Yoda and Animatronic Baby Yoda with carrier.

If you're looking for additional Disney gifts, you might want to browse through the following popular sections on shopDisney:

As noted, Disney has will be releasing new The Mandalorian merch (including plenty of Baby Yoda toys) each Monday as part of their Mando Mondays events. You can keep tabs on the new releases through December 21st right here via our master list.

