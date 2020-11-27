The Mandalorian Star Weighs in on Star Wars Giving Baby Yoda a Real Name

✖

At long last, The Mandalorian revealed the real name for Baby Yoda, a highly anticipated Star Wars reveal that instantly lit the internet ablaze. As with most things surrounding the beloved character, the internet seemed split on the matter. Even then, Mando star Carl Weathers isn't stopping the naysayers from allowing him to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Full spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 13 ahead. If you have yet to watch through "The Jedi," proceed with caution!

As expected, Rosario Dawson finally made her debut this week as Ahsoka Tano and with the appearance, came plenty of extra lore surrounding "The Child." Not only did we find out he was at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during the harrowing moment Anakin mowed down Jedi younglings, but we also found out the kid's name is Grogu. Though some may have been expecting his name to start with "Y," see those who got Yaddle to trend on Twitter, Weathers is loving the name.

"Name's cool," Weathers tweeted. "#BeLove and #BePeace."

Tano was able to use the Force and communicate with Grogu, where she found out he managed to survived the massacre at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, thanks to the help of an unnamed Jedi Master. She also revealed several Jedi Masters trained the Padawan throughout his years at the temple.

After the Jedi Order fell, Grogu then chose to hide his powers as to remain undetected by Imperial forces. Though Tano initially chose to train him on the planet of Corvus — one she just helped to liberate with the help of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — she reversed course and told the Mandalorian of an ancient Jedi Temple where Grogu would be able to use the Force and reach out to other Jedi in the galaxy.

"There you will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force. Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him," Ahsoka says during the episode, adding: "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.

