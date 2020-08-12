Disney Debuts the Ultimate Baby Yoda Dog Costume for Halloween

The inevitable The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Star Wars: The Mandalorian pet costume for Halloween 2020 is now a reality! Disney debuted the costume alongside several other new Disney-themed costumes that your dog will absolutely hate to wear. Still, the Baby Yoda version is pretty adorable - and the addition of the plush frog snack is a nice touch.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child pet costume is currently on backorder here at shopDisney for $26.99 - $29.99 in sizes S to XL. Features include a faux fur collar, self-stick fabric fastener, and the aforementioned plush hands holding a shiny plush frog. You can check out the rest of Disney's pet costume collection right here. Other new costumes for 2020 include an Ewok, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent, Olaf, Stitch, Tinker Bell, Woody, and more.

In other Baby Yoda merch news, the character got a wave of new products recently that includes this awesome figural mug. Pre-orders for The Mandalorian The Child / Baby Yoda mug are live here at Merchoid for $30.99 with free shipping slated for January. Grab one while you can, because we wouldn't be surprised if these sell out in pre-order.

While you're at it, check out the Baby Yoda stress ball and the Baby Yoda lamp and mood light that were released last week.

