Baby Yoda is Now a Stress Ball

The Child (aka Baby Yoda) has been many things since becoming the breakout star of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian - from a succulent planter to an Echo Dot stand. Today Baby Yoda is a stress ball, and it's safe to say that the timing is right for this product. The cuteness of Baby Yoda combined with a squeezable stress-relieving toy. We need this now more than ever.

Granted, it may seem cruel to crush such an adorable creature over and over again, but Baby Yoda is happy to help. You can pre-order one here at Merchoid for $16.99 with free shipping slated for November. Combine the stress ball with a cup of broth from this new Baby Yoda mug and you'll feel the tension melt away. Here's a look at the Baby Yoda stress ball when it's not being squeezed:

On a related note, Disney recently released a The Child (aka Baby Yoda) shoulder sitter plush that looks similar to Disney's 11-inch Baby Yoda plush, only in a compact 5-inch form. It includes a magnetic fabric disc that you place under your shirt, so Baby Yoda stays secure while you go about your day:

Unfortunately, The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush sold out at shopDisney for $19.99, but there's a chance it will get a restock in the near future. If you can't wait, you can also pick one up here on eBay.

It looks as though fans of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian don't have long to wait until Season 2. Despite issues with the pandemic, the next installment is still on track for an October release.

