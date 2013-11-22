Disney Ultimate Princess Funko Pop Line Adds Elsa and Belle

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Elsa from Frozen and Belle from Beauty and the Beast are finally joining the Disney Ultimate Princess Funko Pop lineup! Pre-orders for the Pop featuring Elsa using her ice and snow powers can be found here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99. The Pop figure featuring Belle reading can also be found here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. Note that both figures arrive in November and you can get free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. A Gold Pocahontas with Pin is also available at the Funko Shop as an exclusive.

If you're unfamiliar, Disney's Ultimate Princess Funko Pops are actually part of an Ultimate Princess Celebration event that is designed to spotlight "the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world." Events, experiences, and products will be part of the festivities. Additional details about the celebration can be found here. You can also find a range of Ultimate Princess products here at shopDisney.

Speaking of Frozen, if you're waiting for a third installment patience is going to be required. Josh Gad, who voices the snowman Olaf, previously said that he feels that a third film in that franchise won't happen unless there is an "amazing idea" for it because otherwise, there's just no need —but that if such an idea does happen, he'd be all in.

"Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Gad said last year. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need." The actor continued, "But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say, 'Let's do it.' But right now, no Frozen 3."

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: