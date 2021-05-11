Disney Ultimate Princess Funko Pop Wave 2 Is Up for Pre-Order

Two weeks ago, Funko had a veritable Disney Day of Pop releases that included figures from the upcoming Pixar film Luca and the It's a Small World Disney Parks attraction. They also kicked off the Ultimate Princess line with Pop figures of Aurora, Ariel, Jasmine, and Tiana. That's a lot of releases for one day, but when it comes to the Ultimate Princess line, it appears that Funko had a lot more left in the tank.

Pre-orders for Disney Ultimate Princess Funko Pops of Cinderella, Moana, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White are live here at Entertainment Earth now. You'll also find new Funko Plush of Ariel, Jasmine, Belle, and Rapunzel right here at Entertainment Earth. As far as exclusives are concerned, Pocahontas and Snow White variants will be heading to the Funko Shop soon. Look for a Diamond Collection Ariel here at Hot Topic and a Tiana exclusive here at BoxLunch. Hot Topic and BoxLunch should have their exclusives up soon - perhaps has as early as tonight May 11th or early in the morning on on May 12th.

Disney's Ultimate Princess Funko Pops are actually part of a year long Ultimate Princess Celebration event that is designed to spotlight "the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world." Events, experiences, and products will be part of the festivities. Additional details about the celebration can be found here. You can also find a range of Ultimate Princess products here at shopDisney.

Speaking of Disney Funko Pops, they launched a Parks exclusive Treasure Skeleton Pop figure yesterday, and it was briefly available to order here at shopDisney for $29.99 before selling out. If you missed out, you can always find it here on eBay.

