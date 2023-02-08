Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia Sequels Announced by Disney

Some of Disney's most beloved animated franchises are continuing on. On Wednesday, during the company's quarterly earnings call, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced that new sequels to Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are all in the works at the studios. While no details, much less release dates, for these films have been revealed, Iger did tease that the new films are part of an effort to "lean into" the company's existing franchises. These would be the fifth flagship film in the Toy Story franchise, the third Frozen film, and the second film for Zootopia. Many of these franchises have already branched out in recent years, including through the Toy Story spinoff film Lightyear and the Disney+ series Zootopia+.

"And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about these production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

What would Frozen 3 be about?

The prospect of a third Frozen movie, in particular, has been hyped up ever since Frozen 2's 2019 debut. As those tied to the franchise hinted in the years that followed, there was definitely a desire to return to the story of Anna, Elsa, and company.

"We get asked that question a lot," producer Peter Del Vecho explained during a press conference for the Disney+ Once Upon a snowman shorts in 2020. "I mean, clearly there's a real passion for the stories for the sisters, and for the whole family. But, right now we're focused on other things, I'm focused on Raya and the Last Dragon. [Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee] is focused on running the studio, but we still love these characters."

"Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Olaf voice actor Josh Gad said in a 2021 interview. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say, 'Let's do it.' But right now, no Frozen 3."

What do you think of Disney announcing new sequels for Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!