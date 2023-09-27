Funko Disney Ultimate Princess Line Adds New Pops And a Castle

Ultimate Princess Funko Pops got their start as part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration event that ran through 2022. The event was designed to spotlight “the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world”, and it’s continuing this year with a new round of figures that include Anna with ducks, Merida with bow, Mulan with sword, and a Princess Aurora with Castle Pop Town. Alice with Tea was also unveiled as a Funko Shop exclusive that you can find right here.

Pre-orders for the new Disney Ultimate Princess Pops launched today as part of Funko’s weekly Wednesday drops, and you can find here at Entertainment Earth now. They might also arrive here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon soon. Details on some previously released Funko Pops in the collection are available below, and you can find the hub for all things Disney Princess here at shopDisney.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in April of last year,. Elsa from Frozen and Belle from Beauty and the Beast joined Disney Ultimate Princess Funko Pop lineup. Pre-orders for the Pop featuring Elsa using her ice and snow powers can be found here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99. The Pop figure featuring Belle reading can also be found here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. A Gold Pocahontas with Pin is also available at the Funko Shop as an exclusive.

What’s Going On With Frozen III?

Frozen III is indeed on the way. Disney would be almost foolish not to explore the world of Frozen again after the success of the first two movies. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said that Toy Story and Zootopia would join in that sequel parade during an earnings call earlier this year. As the hand-wringing around entertainment at large continues to occur, there has been a call for a return to the familiar among observers. Well, Disney is going to give you that and more as the years roll by. Frozen fans, there might not be a release date. But, rest assured, the workers over at the company are already breaking down what that sequel is going to be about.

Iger began, “And today, I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We’ll have more to share about these production soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”