Dunkaroos Are Back and They're Already Selling for Hundreds

The lunch snack staple Dunkaroos are making a comeback in the U.S., and there are former '90s kids out there who are enjoying the vanilla creme with rainbow sprinkles combination at this very moment (likely with tears streaming down their faces). Unfortunately, 7-11 stores have an exclusive on all of the tasty Dunkaroos nostalgia until June, so getting your hands on a pack (or 20) will likely be extremely difficult. Naturally, eBay sellers have swooped in to fill the void with marked up cases that are already selling for hundreds.

If you can't get to a 7-Eleven or can't find stock, you can find plenty of options right here on eBay that range from single, 6, and 12 packs to massive 48-pack display cases. The larger cases are currently selling in the $100 - $200 range and beyond, but you can generally satisfy your cravings for $50 or less if you opt for 12 packs and under.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills said in a statement. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color, and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

Originally, Dunkaroos came in five different shapes with chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, Dunkaroos had introduced flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter and Rainbow Sprinkles. Given the enthusiasm for the relaunch, we would expect additional retro flavors to follow soon.

