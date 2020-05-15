Dunkaroos Officially Back and 90s Babies Are Thrilled

Dunkaroos are back on store shelves and 90s babies can barely contain their excitement on social media. The former lunch table staple announced its intentions to return this summer earlier in the year. Well, the throwback party continues among those lucky enough to get their hands on the tasty snack. General Mills knows that the dunkable cookie snacks were a huge part of everyone who came up in that decade’s youth culture. As things turned towards snacks that might have been a little more health-minded, here we are with the radical cookies taking center stage again.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills said in a statement. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color, and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

For those psyched about the relaunch of Dunkaroos, the snack will arrive with just one of the old school flavors. Luckily, that flavor is arguably the most popular one. Dunkaroos brings out the crowd favorite vanilla cookie/rainbow sprinkles frosting combination. The previous line of Dunkaroos included chocolate, vanilla, chocolate chip, cinnamon, and peanut butter, in addition to the rainbow sprinkles. If things prove successful, maybe those other flavors will make their way to market.

