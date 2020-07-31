LeBron James's Space Jam: A New Legacy Cap Now Available In Limited Quantities

✖

Warner Bros. today released a pair of Space Jam: A New Legacy-branded hats for sale through WBShop.com, the company's online shopping portal. The company says that both are available in limited quantities -- and at least one of them is likely to sell out today. Why? Well, because one of the hats -- which are if not the first, then at least some of the first, merchandise bearing the new film's logo -- is limited to just 100 units. So while not everybody is a fan of the "A New Legacy" branding, there are at least 100 people out there who will buy it just for LeBron, let's be fully honest.

The designs are pretty simple: black cotton "Dad hats" -- that's WB's marketing talking, not us -- with a logo on the front. One version has the movie's logo, whereas the more limited edition has the movie's logo...but backwards.

You can check them both out below. If they look a little familiar, it's probably becuase back in May, when producer and star LeBron James first revealed the film's logo, it was by sharing an Instagram video featuring a nearly-identical hat. At the time, we weren't sure whether the logo was backwards, or it was just a happy accident due to using the selfie camera on his phone to share the news. Looks like it's the former.

Here's the standard hat, along with a link to buy it at WBShop if you're so inclined...

...and here's the backwards version -- which we guess makes sense. When the original movie was in theaters, people were still wearing their baseball caps backwards, right? If you want that one, here's the link for it!

Space Jam: A New Legacy is still tentatively scheduled to debut in theaters on July 16th, 2021, with James previously saying that the film is still on track to make its release date, telling the Road Trippin' podcast: "I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film will see James joined by a host of NBA and WNBA stars including Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), plus Avengers: Endgame's Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green.

While you're waiting for the movie to hit, you can check out new Looney Tunes

