Space Jam Fans Are Mixed on Sequel's Official Title After LeBron James Reveal

Earlier today Space Jam 2 star and producer LeBron James confirmed the official title for the highly anticipated sequel, revealing the 2021 movie will be known as Space Jam: A New Legacy. Fans of the 1996 original movie have been waiting on this follow-up for almost fifteen years now, and the reaction to the title is....somewhat mixed. Many fans were into the idea of the title while others decried it as too much, thinking "Space Jam 2" would have been just fine. LeBron Haters used it as a means to attack the athlete, some with more success than others. We've collected the best reactions below!

Space Jam: A New Legacy is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 16th, 2021, with James previously saying that the film is still on track to make its release date, telling the Road Trippin' podcast: "I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film will see James joined by a host of NBA and WNBA stars including Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), plus Avengers: Endgame's Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green.