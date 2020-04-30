Space Jam 2's Official Title Revealed by LeBron James

✖

LeBron James revealed the new Space Jam 2 logo today and that included a look at the new title of the film as well. Space Jam 2 is now being called Space Jam: A New Legacy as it says on the Lakers forward’s hat. James posted the image on his Instagram account merely 12 minutes ago and it already has half of a million views. People have been clamoring for any and all content during the coronavirus pandemic and this news will get the fans excited for the film next summer. The NBA Champion was hard at work last summer filming the movie while keeping his body in shape to make a return after a disappointing first season in Los Angeles. Now, with the NBA Playoffs looming and Michael Jordan hysteria riding high again, he’s set the Internet ablaze.

This time around, James will be flanked by a number of NBA and WNBA stars. The list includes Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), plus Avengers: Endgame's Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green.

A New Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 16th of next year. Luckily for fans, this was always the plan and production hasn’t been terribly affected by the coronavirus situation. In fact, a lot of animation projects were able to still continue production for a while as the world had to adapt to the changing landscape. (Look at the NBA for example, their season came to a screeching halt.) James gave an update during a recent episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. Everything is going along, just according to plan.

2021. 🐰🥕 🎥 🍿👑

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," the Lakers star explained. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

Space Jam: A New Legacy slams into theaters on July 16th, 2021.

Photo Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

