Funko Launches a Huge 18-Inch Dancing Baby Groot Pop Figure

Did you know that Dancing Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy is the best-selling Funko Pop figure of all-time? Baby Yoda is probably coming up fast on that record, but the adorable character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian hasn't been given the crown just yet. Baby Yoda hasn't been immortalized in a mega sized 18-inch Pop figure either. That honor has only been given out four times to date - twice to Batman, once to Harry Potter, and now to Baby Groot.

Like the previous 18-inch scale Funko Pops, Dancing Baby Groot is priced at $99.99. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth and here Amazon with shipping slated for September and October respectively (shipping is free either way). The previously released 18-inch scale Funko Pops include an 80th anniversary Batman (order here on Amazon), a 1966 Batman Funko Shop exclusive (order on eBay), and Harry Potter (order here on Amazon).

Getting back to Baby Yoda for a moment, feast your eyes on what is arguably the best Pop figure that Funko has released to date in their Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian lineup. It features Mando in his Beskar armor, which is accented on the Pop figure in shiny chrome. As you can see, The Mandalorian Pop is depicted holding The Child (aka Baby Yoda). What's more, the figure is super-sized at 10-inches.

Pre-orders for The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) with Baby Yoda 10-inch Funko Pop are live here at Walmart for $29.96. If the Pop sells out there, you can also find it here at Entertainment Earth.

