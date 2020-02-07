Baby Yoda Is the Best-Selling Funko Pop of All-Time

If you pre-ordered a Pop figure based on the adorable Baby Yoda character from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, you helped make it the best-selling Pop figure that Funko has ever produced. This comes despite the long lead time between the time the figure was unveiled in December and the release date in May. UPDATE: Funko has informed us that their tweet mistakenly referred to the Baby Yoda Pop as “the top selling Funko figure of all-time” when it is, in fact, the top-selling pre-order Funko Pop figure of all-time. Now we’re curious to know what Pop figure was the actual bestseller. We’ve asked Funko to confirm and we’ll update this post with the answer if / when we get it. UPDATE 2: Funko revealed that the actual best-selling Funko Pop of all-time is dancing Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. Could Baby Yoda catch Baby Groot? We aim to find out. Stay tuned.

ORIGINAL: Funko confirmed the news today via a video interview with Funko Art Director Reis O’Brien, who talks about the development of the Baby Yoda Pop figure that Disney insists be called ‘The Child’. It’s a very interesting insight into how Funko creates their products under a veil of secrecy:

Given the extreme popularity of the Baby Yoda Pop figure, it’s not surprising that there have been sellouts in pre-order. At the time of writing, both the standard Baby Yoda Pop figure and the 10-inch Baby Yoda Pop figure are sold out on Amazon, but you can still reserve the standard and 10-inch versions at Walmart with a discount.

Reserving the Baby Yoda plush toys has proven more difficult since they are harder to produce in quantity, but you can still reserve Hasbro’s talking Baby Yoda plush here at Walmart for $24.99. Mattel’s 11-inch Baby Yoda plush is sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can reserve one on backorder via Entertainment Earth ($24.99). Rounding out the list is Shop Disney’s exclusive Baby Yoda 11-inch plush, which is completely sold out at the moment.

Of course, the holy grail of Baby Yoda merch is the spectacular life-size Baby Yoda figure that Sideshow Collectibles recently unveiled. You can still pre-order one here at Sideshow if you’re willing to spend $350.

Speaking of best-selling Funko Pops, we assume that some of the Pokemon Pop figures would be high on the list – and they dropped a wave of Pokemon Funko Pops today that include Pichu, Vulpix, Mewtwo, and Mr. Mime!

