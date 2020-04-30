New Baby Yoda The Mandalorian Funko Pops Are up for Pre-Order

Just ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4th, Funko has launched a new wave of Pop figures based on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. There are four new Pop figures in all, and three of them feature The Child (aka Baby Yoda) with Moff Gideon rounding out the list.

A complete breakdown of the new figures can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. It's safe to say that you'll want to go after The Mandalorian with Baby Yoda TV Moment Deluxe Pop figure right away, as it will probably be the first to sell out. If the previous wave of Baby Yoda Funko Pops is anything to go by, these new figures will be in and out of stock repeatedly between now and their release dates.

As for the rest of the Baby Yoda Funko lineup, you can find more details here. You'll also find the current release status of several of the biggest Baby Yoda toys on the planet right now.

