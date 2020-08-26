Funko Launches a New Round of South Park Pop Figures

It's been a couple of years since Funko released their last wave of Pop figures based on the iconic South Park series, but some of the Pops that they just dropped were worth the wait. We're particularly fond of the Cartman as Awesom-O, Butters as Marjorine, and Princess Kenny Pops, but the collection also includes Jersey Kyle, Shadow Hachi Stan, and Faith +1 Cartman. There are also some exclusives and keychains in the mix. Below you'll find the complete breakdown along with pre-order links.

On a related note, Funko recently launched a new wave of Pop figures based on The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes, and theywent bigger this time around with 10 new figures - including the Donut Head Homer Pop that we were looking for (plus Devil Flanders!). You can get details about the entire wave right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.