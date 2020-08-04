The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop Wave 2 Has Launched

It's been a little over a year since Funko launched their first wave of Pop figures based on The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Halloween episodes. It was fairly modest given the fact that they have so much material to work with, but Funko definitely went bigger this time around with 10 new figures - including the Donut Head Homer Pop that we were looking for (plus Devil Flanders!).

A breakdown of the new The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop figures is available below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Pay close attention to the exclusives, because that is where you'll find tasty Donut Homer.

As far as the exclusives in The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Wave 2 are concerned, look for Donut Homer to hit BoxLunch right here in the very near future. We suspect that one will sell out quickly, so if you miss out, you'll be able to grab one here on eBay at some point. BoxLunch sister site Hot Topic is getting Raven Bart right here. Again that figure should launch soon. Hot Topic and Box Lunch tend to launch their Funko Pops around 12am EST (9pm PST), so that's something to keep in mind.

Rounding out the list is Gamer Bart, which is available for pre-order here at GameStop now.

